Complimentary One-Year Legion Membership for RCMP on Appreciation Day, 100th Anniversary 

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The BC/Yukon Legion will mark the 100th Anniversary on February 1st, 2020 and to celebrate the Legion is offering the RCMP a complimentary one-year membership to first-time, serving and retired RCMP.

For the last 100 years, members of the RCMP have faithfully served in our communities, risking their lives every single day to keep the province and territory safe. According to the Legion, because of the RCMP’s sacrifices, the Legion continues to exist today.

“On behalf of the British Columbia/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion, I would like to express our sincere thanks to the RCMP for serving our province for 100 years,” says Val MacGregor, President of the BC/Yukon Command of the Legion.

The Legion shared it is committed to supporting the RCMP, locally through Legion branches, and provincially through programs supporting physical and mental wellness. Service Officers are here to assist serving and retired RCMP members with obtaining benefits from Veterans Affairs Canada. Poppy funds from our annual campaign are also available in the case of an emergency. These services are available to serving and retired RCMP officers regardless of Legion membership.

The Legion shares it is honoured by the current serving and retired RCMP members who are a part of our organization and the way they continually give back to their communities.

“This year, as a show of our appreciation, we are offering a 1-year free membership to serving and retired RCMP who are joining the Legion for the first time. Membership includes a warm community welcome, access to member benefits, and a one-year subscription to Legion Magazine,” said Val MacGregor, President of the BC/Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion.

Serving and retired RCMP members joining the Royal Canadian Legion for the first- time are eligible to register online for their free one-year membership by going to https://legion.ca/join-us/free-membership-caf-rcmp