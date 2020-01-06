Construction begins on Highway 29 realignment at Halfway River

HALFWAY RIVER, B.C. – This week, BC Hydro shares the construction of the Highway 29 realignment at Halfway River will begin, as part of the Site C project.

BC Hydro and the BC Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure are working together on the Highway 29 construction.

According to BC Hydro, in this area of Highway 29, the reservoir will cover the existing highway. Requiring the construction of a new one-kilometre-long bridge and three kilometres of a new highway, slightly north of the existing highway.

Over the next few months, equipment and materials will move to the site, waste wood will be disposed, and site preparations for road and bridge construction will begin shares BC Hydro.

This work is being done to prepare for filling the Site C reservoir, which will widen the Peace River and cover parts of the existing highway. In total, more than 30 kilometres of highway will be built in six different segments on Highway 29.

What to expect

Increased construction-related traffic in the area

Traffic control personnel and signage

Occasional minor delays to traffic

Increased noise, dust and vibration

Work will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week

BC Hydro asks drivers to allow more time for their travel and use caution near work areas.

