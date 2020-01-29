News

Council amends bylaw for Cannabis Production Facility to move forward

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After a Public Hearing for the bylaw amendment to rezone property which is desired to be developed into a Cannabis Production Facility, Council amended the bylaw.

On Monday, January 27th, 2020, Mike and Tamara Shipton made a PowerPoint presentation in front of Council on behalf of Dark Tower Holdings. The Shipton’s are long term residents of the area and have held commercial property prior to this venture.

The presentation included key points regarding the development and process of starting and being licenced for a Micro-Cultivation Licence through Health Canada.

Shipton shares that this is a highly regulated industry to ensure public safety, then speaking on the benefits of new commercial development. He explained processes that might be of concern to the public such as odour and security noting these structures need to be in place and held to the government’s standard prior to being licenced.

No members of the audience came forward at the meeting to provide comments. Councillors asked questions pertaining to odour and Shipton expressed he has been to a production facility in Calgary and could smell nothing outside or inside of the building unless the shipping containers were open due to the regulated HVAC systems they are required to use.

To view the full Public Hearing; CLICK HERE and go to the end of the January 27th, 2020 Regular Council video.

For more information on the Cannabis Production Facility; CLICK HERE

 

 

 

 

