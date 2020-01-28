Council moves forward with City’s Capital Budget

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council is moving forward with the Capital Budget in principle.

On Monday, January 27th, 2020 Regular meeting, Council received the 2020 – 2024 Capital Budget as presented in principle with the 2020 budgeted capital expenditures being $63,243,000.

City staff were also given direction to proceed with the Peace River Agreement application submission.

The following was reviewed by Council at the January 13th, 2020 Committee of the Whole meeting.

The staff of the city of Fort St. John share, there are $248.5 million in capital projects identified for the years 2020 through 2024.

These projects will be financed with;

$154.2 million related to Peace River Agreement revenue

$68.5 million from the issuance of debt

$20.7 million from Utility reserves

$2.5 million from the Federal Gas Tax Grant

$1.9 million from a Provincial Conditional Grant

$0.7 million from Developer Cost Charges

For 2020, 80% of the capital projects are financed by;

Peace River Agreement revenue

Utility Reserves 13%

Provincial Conditional Grant 3%

Federal Gas Tax 3%

Developers Contributions 1%

Some of the Captial projects that will be worked on will be the new RCMP building, the Festival/Frostival Market, Cemetary upgrades and Surerus and Kin Park upgrades.

For a complete list of projects; CLICK HERE