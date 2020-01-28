News

Council supports a resolution put forward by the First Nations LNG Alliance

By Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Councillor Trevor Bolin brought forward at Council to support a resolution by the First Nations LNG Alliance (FNLNGA) in regards to the city of Victoria meddling in Wet’suwet’en affairs.

Monday, January 27th, 2020 at the Regular Council meeting, Council agreed to support an FNLNGA resolution based on respect for rural law, respect for the rights of First Nations and respect for the environment shared Councillor Bolin.

It was agreed to send a letter to UBCM, the FNLNGA, Federal and Provincial Ministers, local MLA, MP, the Premier, the Prime Ministers and Corporations connected to the Coastal Gaslink Project.

The support of the FNLNGA’s resolution is a response to Victoria’s resolution for the Province and the Country to immediately stop the Coastal Gaslink construction.

The FNLNGA resolved; ‘that the City of Victoria has no right to interfere in the democratic processes of First Nations, nor to call for a halt in construction, nor to meddle in an issue that is for the Wet’suwet’en people alone to decide.’

To view the FLNGA’s response and resolution in full; CLICK HERE

