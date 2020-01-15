Council wants to confirm recovery bed availability with Minister of Mental Health and Addictions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A recent letter to Council from Northern Health (NH) was seeking clarity for direction in regards to bed availability for recovery.

On Monday, January 13th, 2020 regular council meeting, Council received correspondence from Angela DeSmit, Chief Operating Officer for Northeast, Northern Health.

The Letter was a follow up to a presentation directly to Council on November 21, 2019, regarding substance abuse in Fort St. John. DeSmit was concerned with the volume of information that Councillors received and aware of a number of questions that were asked she wanted to follow up on them.

During Council, Councillor Byron Stewart shared he felt a letter to the Minister of Mental Health and Addictions was important, as staff of the City had met with Minister Judy Darcy at the UBCM and she and her team suggested that there were recovery beds as options for patients.

In the letter from Northern Health, it was shared that Peace Villa has eight recovery

beds and therefore Fort St. John is covered. Further clarity that Northern Health has eight Psychogeriatric beds at Peace Villa and four Supportive Recovery beds at the Northern Center of Hope in Fort St. John.

DeSmit expressed in the letter, NH has asked Minister Judy Darcy of the Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions to clarify their comments to the City of Fort St. John.

Councillor Stewart suggested to write a letter in response and respond in the same way Northern Health is asking about these beds so city staff can complete the loop on their end of the conversation.

To view the letter; CLICK HERE

To watch the Council Cast; CLICK HERE