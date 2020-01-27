NewsRegional

Dawson Creek RCMP arrest suspect following vehicle recovery

By Scott Brooks

Dawson Creek RCMP arrest suspect following vehicle recovery

Scott Brooks

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Over the past several weeks, Dawson Creek RCMP say they have been responding to a number of vehicle thefts and reported break and enters throughout the Dawson Creek area.

According to RCMP, on Sunday, January 26, a suspect believed to be responsible for multiple property crime-related offences was observed in Dawson Creek in a stolen truck.

RCMP say he was seen again later in the day occupying a second stolen truck and Police attempted to stop the vehicle however it fled from police.

The suspect was involved in two other collisions with civilian vehicles and RCMP successfully deployed the spike belt, however, the suspect intentionally struck multiple police vehicles before the stolen vehicle was stopped completely.

As officers attempted to make the arrest, the suspect displayed a shotgun which he then proceeded to load and point at the officers. A police vehicle struck the stolen vehicle which knocked the suspect off balance, allowing officers to safely effect his arrest. No shots were fired.

Police say the suspect remains in custody with multiple charges being considered.

One officer did receive injuries during the incident and was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

