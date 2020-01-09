News

Dawson Creek RCMP request public’s help in locating wanted man

By Tracy Teves

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for 21 charges including...
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a man wanted for 21 charges including aggravated assault, discharge a firearm with intent, kidnapping, robbery and numerous firearms offences.

Stacy Laglace, 32-years-old, is described as:

  • Indigenous male
  • 167 cm (5’ 6)
  • 84 kg (185 lbs)
  • Black hair
  • Brown eyes
Stacy Laglace is known to carry a firearm and therefore should be considered armed and dangerous. He is believed to be in the Prince George area but may also have connections within Dawson Creek. The RCMP want to encourage Laglace to turn himself in peacefully, ensuring a safe resolution to this event

If located, call 9-1-1 immediately. Under no circumstances should you confront Stacy Laglace.

If you have any information about Stacy Laglace or where he might be, please contact the Dawson Creek RCMP at (250) 784-3700 or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477

