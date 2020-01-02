News

Dawson Creek’s New Year’s Baby is a boy!

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Hannah Lindner earns bronze at 2020 BC Junior Curling Championships

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Hannah Lindner, of Fort St. John, and her team, Team Daniels, had a great...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

SD 60 to hold special public board meeting to determine new catchment area boundaries

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 will be holding a special public board meeting on Monday, January...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

AltaGas may be forced to increase stake in energy handling firm Petrogas

CALGARY — AltaGas Ltd. says it may be forced to increase its ownership share in Petrogas Energy Corp., an oil and...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Northern Health announced the first baby born in 2020 in Dawson Creek is a baby boy! 

The Dawson Creek New Year’s baby was born January 1st at 10:58 a.m. at Dawson Creek & District Hospital, the first baby to local parents Rebecca Crossman and Jordan Clement — weighing eight pounds, eight ounces. 

The first baby born in the Northern Health region on New Year’s Day was a girl, born at 12:21 a.m. January 1st at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George; the first baby of 2020 in British Columbia was also a girl, delivered at Fraser Health’s Royal Columbian Hospital, at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNorthern BC 2020 Property Assessments in the Mail
Next articleSnowfall warning issued for Northern Interior and Pine Pass

More Articles Like This

SD 60 to hold special public board meeting to determine new catchment area boundaries

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 will be holding a special public board meeting on Monday, January 13, 2020. This special meeting is...
Read more

AltaGas may be forced to increase stake in energy handling firm Petrogas

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — AltaGas Ltd. says it may be forced to increase its ownership share in Petrogas Energy Corp., an oil and gas liquids handling firm that owns and...
Read more

District of Taylor offering free dog licences during month of January

News Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - Throughout the month of January, the District of Taylor is offering free dog licences to dog owners. Open to residents of Taylor,...
Read more

St. Distaff’s Day at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The North Peace Spinners & Weavers are hosting St. Distaff's Day at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum. In...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv