Dawson Creek’s New Year’s Baby is a boy!

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Northern Health announced the first baby born in 2020 in Dawson Creek is a baby boy!

The Dawson Creek New Year’s baby was born January 1st at 10:58 a.m. at Dawson Creek & District Hospital, the first baby to local parents Rebecca Crossman and Jordan Clement — weighing eight pounds, eight ounces.

The first baby born in the Northern Health region on New Year’s Day was a girl, born at 12:21 a.m. January 1st at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George; the first baby of 2020 in British Columbia was also a girl, delivered at Fraser Health’s Royal Columbian Hospital, at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning.