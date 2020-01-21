District of Taylor Council receives presentation on ‘What We Heard Report’

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Monday, Council was presented with the information from the District’s ‘What We Heard Report’.

The report, prepared by Urban Systems and presented by Trina Wamboldt, is a review of the District’s core services and performance within the District’s various departments.

Between September and February, a survey was released to residents to get input on needed services and the level of quality they are receiving from those services.

- Advertisement -

According to Wamboldt, a total of 135 surveys were collected and from those surveys, it was revealed that public safety is of top concern.

Wamboldt also says about half of the survey respondents were satisfied with the services provided by the District and would be willing to pay more in taxes, given it was justifiable.

The full presentation can be found on the District of Taylor’s website.