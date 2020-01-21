News

District of Taylor Council receives presentation on ‘What We Heard Report’

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance following hit and run

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are requesting the public's assistance after receiving a report of a hit...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

District of Taylor Council receives presentation on ‘What We Heard Report’

TAYLOR, B.C. - At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Monday, Council was presented with the information from...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Manitoba premier says grain-drying would be exempt from a Manitoba carbon tax

BRANDON, Man. — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is pitching his plan for a carbon tax to agricultural producers as...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – At a District of Taylor Council meeting, on Monday, Council was presented with the information from the District’s ‘What We Heard Report’.

The report, prepared by Urban Systems and presented by Trina Wamboldt, is a review of the District’s core services and performance within the District’s various departments.

Between September and February, a survey was released to residents to get input on needed services and the level of quality they are receiving from those services.

- Advertisement -

According to Wamboldt, a total of 135 surveys were collected and from those surveys, it was revealed that public safety is of top concern.

Wamboldt also says about half of the survey respondents were satisfied with the services provided by the District and would be willing to pay more in taxes, given it was justifiable.

The full presentation can be found on the District of Taylor’s website.

Advertisement
Previous articleManitoba premier says grain-drying would be exempt from a Manitoba carbon tax
Next articleGrande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance following hit and run

More Articles Like This

Grande Prairie RCMP seek public assistance following hit and run

News Scott Brooks - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Grande Prairie RCMP are requesting the public's assistance after receiving a report of a hit and run. According to RCMP, on...
Read more

Manitoba premier says grain-drying would be exempt from a Manitoba carbon tax

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
BRANDON, Man. — Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister is pitching his plan for a carbon tax to agricultural producers as a much better alternative than...
Read more

Coldest Night of the Year 2020

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John Community Bridge is hosting the Annual Coldest Night of the Year walk. A family fun event that raises...
Read more

FSJ Multicultural Society launches Cultural Preservation and Promotion Program

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - FSJ Multicultural Society launches Cultural Preservation and Promotion Program. According to the FSJ Multicultural Society, they are now offering a...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv