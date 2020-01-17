News

District of Taylor Council to receive presentation on ‘What We Heard Report’

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

TAYLOR, B.C. – At the next District of Taylor Council meeting, on Monday, January 20, Council will be presented with the information from the District’s ‘What We Heard Report’.

The report, prepared by Urban Systems, is a review of the District’s core services and performance within the District’s various departments.

To get a better understanding of what services residents needed and the level of quality they are receiving from those services, a survey was released in September and was open for public input.

From a part of the Report that was released in December, it found that community safety, affordable housing, and access to health care were some of the top concerns for residents.

The public presentation for the District’s core services review is taking place Monday, January 20, at 5:00 p.m. at the District of Taylor Council Chambers.

The full report can be found on the District of Taylor’s website.

