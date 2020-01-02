District of Taylor offering free dog licences during month of January

TAYLOR, B.C. – Throughout the month of January, the District of Taylor is offering free dog licences to dog owners.

Open to residents of Taylor, you are being encouraged to take advantage of this offer to ensure your dog is properly licenced.

According to the District, when you get your dog licenced, it shows that you are a responsible caregiver and licencing acts as a form of insurance, enabling animal control officers to reunite owners in the event that they are lost.

The District reminds dog owners that you can be subject to fines if your dog does not have an updated, properly displayed tag as licences need to be renewed on an annual basis.

Dog licences are free of charge for residents of Taylor from now until January 31, 2020.

For more information, you can visit the District of Taylor’s website or call 250-789-3392.