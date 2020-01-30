Dr. Kearney Cougars girls team goes undefeated at DCSS/MCS Basketball Showcase Tournament

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The grade eight and nine girls basketball team, the Cougars, from Dr. Kearney Middle School were down in Dawson Creek over the weekend for the Dawson Creek Secondary School / Mountain Christian School Basketball Showcase Tournament.

The Cougars were undefeated in the Tournament with 56-29 win against Bert Bowes, following 47-24 against Chetwynd B Secondary, 46-42 against Dawson Creek Secondary, and finishing with 43-39 against Chetwynd A Secondary, leading them to first place in their pool.

They played in the finals for first and second place against Dawson Creek where the score was 64-23, bringing the championship home for the Dr. Kearney Cougars.

- Advertisement -

#13 Ariel Hesketh was awarded all-star and #25 Paige McPhearson was awarded MVP.

The team is coached by Brooke Olsen and Stacey Loades.