Dr. Kearney Cougars girls team goes undefeated at DCSS/MCS Basketball Showcase Tournament

By Scott Brooks

Registration to open this Saturday for Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge and Sadownik Memorial Run/Hike

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Registration for the Vertical Slam Ultimate Challenge and the Sadownik Memorial Run/Hike will be...
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The grade eight and nine girls basketball team, the Cougars, from Dr. Kearney Middle...
Northern Development commits $1.1 million in support for small businesses

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. - Northern Development has announced that it will continue its support of small businesses in Northern...
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The grade eight and nine girls basketball team, the Cougars, from Dr. Kearney Middle School were down in Dawson Creek over the weekend for the Dawson Creek Secondary School / Mountain Christian School Basketball Showcase Tournament.

The Cougars were undefeated in the Tournament with 56-29 win against Bert Bowes, following 47-24 against Chetwynd B Secondary, 46-42 against Dawson Creek Secondary, and finishing with 43-39 against Chetwynd A Secondary, leading them to first place in their pool.

They played in the finals for first and second place against Dawson Creek where the score was 64-23, bringing the championship home for the Dr. Kearney Cougars.

#13 Ariel Hesketh was awarded all-star and #25 Paige McPhearson was awarded MVP.

The team is coached by Brooke Olsen and Stacey Loades.

