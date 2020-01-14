News

Draft Capital Budget and Draft Operating Budget Presentation

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies to take on Junior Canucks this Wednesday in DC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Wednesday, January 15, as...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro sees record-breaking electricity consumption during recent cold snap

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting record-breaking usage of electricity during the cold snap that is...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Draft Capital Budget and Draft Operating Budget Presentation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – David Joy, General Manager of Corporate Services for the City of Fort St. John,...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – David Joy, General Manager of Corporate Services for the City of Fort St. John, made a presentation to Council on the Draft Capital Budget and Draft Operating Budget.

At the first Committee of the Whole meeting on January, Monday, January 13th, Joy presented the budgets in two different presentations. First, he spoke on the Draft Capital Budget and then the Draft Operating Budget.

The Capital Budget addresses tangible items such as buildings, roads, sewer lines, and equipment. Joy spoke about where the city receives revenue streams from, how the city pays for upcoming projects and what projects are needed to be done for this budget period. Such projects include the RCMP building being started in April, the 100th Street revitalization and road maintenance.

- Advertisement -

The Operating Budget covers the cost of running the City such as labour, insurance, heating, and other expenses to provide services to residents.

Joy presented three balanced operating budget options to Council, sharing this is the cleanest operating budget you will see.

$312,000 is the average home, based on the above slide tax rate analysis.

Advertisement

City staff were seeking Council’s direction for which Tax rate option to consider.

Council created a recommendation that staff research the Province’s cap on the utility tax rates and the ability to charge an additional parcel tax rate for the vacant parcels and compare the tax revenue between Option 1 of $213,000and Option 2 $356,434 as presented in the 2020 Operating Budget presentation.

If you are unable to attend the meeting you can watch it; CLICK HERE

Previous articleMLA Dan Davies – Weekly Column – Roads, Roads, Roads
Next articleBC Hydro sees record-breaking electricity consumption during recent cold snap

More Articles Like This

BC Hydro sees record-breaking electricity consumption during recent cold snap

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting record-breaking usage of electricity during the cold snap that is being experienced by most of...
Read more

Cannabis Production Facility Public Hearing Scheduled

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A proposed Cannabis Production Facility will have a Public Hearing at City Hall. At the Regular Council Meeting on Monday,...
Read more

Fort St. John Council proclaims January 26th to February 2nd, Family Literacy Week

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - City Council proclaims January 26th to February 2nd, 2020 as Family Literacy Week in Fort St. John. At the Monday,...
Read more

Encana shareholders vote 90 per cent for name change, Denver HQ move

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Shareholders in Encana Corp. have voted overwhelmingly in favour of the oil and gas company moving its headquarters to Denver from Calgary and changing...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv