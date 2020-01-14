Draft Capital Budget and Draft Operating Budget Presentation

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – David Joy, General Manager of Corporate Services for the City of Fort St. John, made a presentation to Council on the Draft Capital Budget and Draft Operating Budget.

At the first Committee of the Whole meeting on January, Monday, January 13th, Joy presented the budgets in two different presentations. First, he spoke on the Draft Capital Budget and then the Draft Operating Budget.

The Capital Budget addresses tangible items such as buildings, roads, sewer lines, and equipment. Joy spoke about where the city receives revenue streams from, how the city pays for upcoming projects and what projects are needed to be done for this budget period. Such projects include the RCMP building being started in April, the 100th Street revitalization and road maintenance.

- Advertisement -

The Operating Budget covers the cost of running the City such as labour, insurance, heating, and other expenses to provide services to residents.

Joy presented three balanced operating budget options to Council, sharing this is the cleanest operating budget you will see.

$312,000 is the average home, based on the above slide tax rate analysis.

Advertisement

City staff were seeking Council’s direction for which Tax rate option to consider.

Council created a recommendation that staff research the Province’s cap on the utility tax rates and the ability to charge an additional parcel tax rate for the vacant parcels and compare the tax revenue between Option 1 of $213,000and Option 2 $356,434 as presented in the 2020 Operating Budget presentation.

If you are unable to attend the meeting you can watch it; CLICK HERE