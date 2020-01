FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The City of Fort St. John is reporting an emergency water shut off for an area of the City.

According to the City Staff, as of 10:46 a.m. on Wednesday, the area of 104A Avenue and 109 Street is currently experiencing an emergency water shut off.

The City says the water will remain off until the repair is complete.

City Staff apologize for this inconvenience and will provide further updates as to when service will be restored to the affected area.