Energetic City Roller Derby Association starting Fresh Meat Program this Thursday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic City Roller Derby Association will be starting a ‘Fresh Meat’ Training Program this Thursday, January 9, at Bert Bowes Middle School.

The Program is scheduled to take place every Thursday night for the month of January.

Instructors will be leading new skaters through the skills and techniques needed to stand on your skates and kill it on the track.

- Advertisement -

At the end of the program, all new skaters will go through the Benchmark process to ensure they are safe and ready to transfer their skills to the track.



If you want to skate and do not have the equipment, there are rentals available.

The ‘Fresh Meat’ Training Program is taking place each Thursday, now until January 30, at Bert Bowes Middle School.

It is to note that skates can only be worn in the gym. You are being asked not to wear them anywhere else in the school.

For more information, you can contact the Energetic City Roller Derby Association through email at ecrda@outlook.com or visit their Facebook page.