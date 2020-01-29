Sports

Energetic Edge Cheer Association’s Empower earns second place in Edmonton

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Energetic Edge Cheer Association’s senior team, Empower, was in Edmonton over the weekend, January 25 and 26, for the Cold Snap Cheer and Dance Championships.

This championship showcased athletes from preschool age to adult with all-star and school teams from all over Western Canada, with divisions ranging from Elementary to High School, Tiny Prep to International Open Level 7 and Cheer Abilities.

Team Empower competed on Saturday evening and on Sunday afternoon to earn their second-place finish in the Senior Level 1 division.

Empower was able to make no mistakes during their performance on Sunday and earned a hit zero pin to go along with their second-place banner.

Up next, Energetic Edge will be holding their Family and Friends Showcase on February 15 at 2:00 p.m. at Dr. Kearney Middle School.

Then Empower will also be giving a performance at the Opening Ceremonies for the 2020 B.C. Winter Games on February 20 at the North Peace Arena. The Opening Ceremonies start at 7:00 p.m.

