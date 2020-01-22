Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

Ex-Alberta legislature member on tax strike over unpaid oilpatch property levies

A former member of the Alberta legislature says he won’t pay his provincial taxes until oilpatch players pay theirs.

David Swann, who once led the Alberta Liberals, says his tax strike is in response to news that rural municipalities in the province have been left with $173 million in unpaid property tax from energy companies.

He’s encouraging other Albertans to withhold their taxes until the ‘patch ponies up.

Industry spokesmen say companies have been hit hard by a long-term decline in resource prices.

They say their wells, pipelines and other facilities are overvalued for tax assessment and they want the province to give them a break.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has hinted that’s what’s coming.

Al Kemmere of Alberta Rural Municipalities says another revenue reduction, on top of new provincially imposed policing costs, could make some communities non-viable. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2020

The Canadian Press

