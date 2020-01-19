NewsRegional

Extreme cold warning ended; snowfall warning issued for Pine Pass

By Adam Reaburn

Extreme cold warning ended; snowfall warning issued for Pine Pass

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - After eight days, the extreme cold warning has finally be lifted for all of...
Studies question assumptions on industrial damage to Wood Buffalo park

New research suggests Canada's largest national park is not drying out from upstream hydro dams or being contaminated by the...
Disrespectful that Horgan won’t meet during northern B.C. tour: hereditary chief

HOUSTON, B.C. — It's disrespectful that Premier John Horgan won't meet with five hereditary chiefs who oppose a natural...
Adam Reaburn
Adam moved to Fort St. John in 2004 and he now owns both Moose FM and Energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – After eight days, the extreme cold warning has finally be lifted for all of Northeast B.C.

The warning first went into effect on January 10, 2020, and remained in place until late Saturday night.  The forecast says the temperature will reach a high of minus 18 on Sunday, but with the wind, it will still be close to minus 27.

The temperature should continue to warm up each day this week with a high of minus two expected on Thursday.

In the meantime, a snowfall warning has been issued for the Pine Pass.  The warning says the mountain pass could see 10-20 cm of snow before a frontal system moves out of the area on Monday.

See the full warning below.

5:24 AM PST Sunday 19 January 2020
Snowfall warning in effect for:

  • Highway 97 – Pine Pass

Snowfall with total amounts of 10 to 20 cm is expected.

A Pacific frontal system has become stationary over northern sections of the central interior. Periods of snow will continue through today and tonight and then finally end on Monday.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions.

https://shiftintowinter.ca/ reminds drivers to know before you go. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

