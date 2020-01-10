News

Extreme cold warning issued for Fort Nelson and Peace River, B.C.

By Tracy Teves

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Extreme cold warning issued for Fort Nelson and Peace River, B.C.

PEACE REGION, B.C. - Extreme cold warning issued for Peace River and Fort Nelson. PEACE RIVER, B.C. - A multi-day...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Grande Prairie RCMP charge male with numerous sexual offences against youths

GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - RCMP charge male with numerous sexual offences against youths In December 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP received...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

WorkSafeBC advises taking precautions when working in cold weather

RICHMOND B.C. - WorkSafeBC is reminding employers and workers to take precautions and stay safe when working outdoors. Between 2015...
Read more
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

PEACE REGION, B.C. – Extreme cold warning issued for Peace River and Fort Nelson.

PEACE RIVER, B.C. – A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

A bitterly cold arctic ridge of high pressure will remain entrenched over the area for several days. North winds near 20 km/h will create wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45 beginning tonight.

- Advertisement -

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Advertisement

 

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

A bitterly cold arctic ridge of high pressure will remain entrenched over the area for several days. Occasional light winds will give wind chill values down to minus 45.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

Advertisement

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

Previous articleGrande Prairie RCMP charge male with numerous sexual offences against youths

More Articles Like This

Grande Prairie RCMP charge male with numerous sexual offences against youths

News Tracy Teves - 0
GRANDE PRAIRIE, AB - RCMP charge male with numerous sexual offences against youths In December 2019, Grande Prairie RCMP received several reports of alleged sexual...
Read more

WorkSafeBC advises taking precautions when working in cold weather

News Tracy Teves - 0
RICHMOND B.C. - WorkSafeBC is reminding employers and workers to take precautions and stay safe when working outdoors. Between 2015 and 2018,  as a result...
Read more

Rural Roads in the North Peace receive disappointing response

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Rural Roads in the North Peace (RRNP) received a disappointing response from the Provincial government. The RRNP have been lobbying...
Read more

Northeast BC sees unemployment rate drop during December

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Provincial unemployment data for the month of December has been released. The unemployment rate in Northeast B.C. for December...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv