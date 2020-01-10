Extreme cold warning issued for Fort Nelson and Peace River, B.C.

PEACE REGION, B.C. – Extreme cold warning issued for Peace River and Fort Nelson.

PEACE RIVER, B.C. – A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

A bitterly cold arctic ridge of high pressure will remain entrenched over the area for several days. North winds near 20 km/h will create wind chill values between minus 40 and minus 45 beginning tonight.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

FORT NELSON, B.C. – A multi-day episode of very cold wind chills is expected.

A bitterly cold arctic ridge of high pressure will remain entrenched over the area for several days. Occasional light winds will give wind chill values down to minus 45.

Watch for cold-related symptoms: shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Keep emergency supplies in your vehicle such as extra blankets and jumper cables.

If it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.