February proclaimed as Child Development Month

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – February has been proclaimed by Council as Child Development Month during a presentation on Monday.

Crystal Kalas presented to Council and shared the CDC raises funds and awareness with events that involve local businesses and through the Annual CDC Talent Show. This year the 46th Talent Show will be taking place at the North Peace Cultural Centre on March 6th, 2020.

Kalas shared the CDC hopes to raise funds to cover building upkeep costs and attention towards the centre’s heating systems that took a hit this year and the costs for repairs and replacement have exceeded what is normally budgeted for.

- Advertisement -

As well it is time to take care of the building’s server, as the CDC took on the environmental initiative to go paperless and with 48 staff using the system, the server can no longer handle the volume of usage. In addition to these expenses, a portion of each year’s talent show funds will also go towards the reduction of the mortgage.

Last year the CDC fundraised to ‘Upgrade the Fort’, which allowed for the purchase and installation of sound panels for the gym and a new phone system.

The CDC encourages people to follow its Facebook Page for more information on ways to support the CDC this year.

Advertisement

Lots of information is posted to the Facebook Page, CLICK HERE

To view the CDC Talent Show FB Event page; CLICK HERE