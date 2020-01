FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Final day for registration and payment for the Northern Lights Youth Choir approaches.

Friday, January 24th, 2020 is the final day for registration and term payments for this term.

Join the Northern Lights Youth Choir at Bert Bowes Middle School between 3:30 pm – 6:00 pm to register and make payments.

To register on-line; CLICK HERE

To view the FB Event Page; CLICK HERE