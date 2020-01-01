First baby of 2020 in Northern B.C. arrived in Prince George

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. – Northern Health is pleased to announce that the first baby born in 2020 in the north is a baby girl, born in Prince George!

Baby Aubrey Nellis was born at University Hospital of Northern BC in Prince George this morning at 12:21 a.m., to parents, Tiffany and Clayton Nellis, of Prince George – weighing in at seven pounds, 13 ounces.

Aubrey is also welcomed to the world by big brothers Jayvin Logan, 14, and Hayden Logan, 11.

The first baby born in British Columbia in 2020 was a girl, delivered at Fraser Health’s Royal Columbian Hospital, at 12:01 a.m. today.