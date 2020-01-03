Canadian PressEnergy NewsNews

First Nation looks ahead after court sides with natural gas company

By Canadian Press

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Home Owner Grant confirmed for 2020

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has confirmed the homeowner grant threshold for 2020. According to the Province,...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies to host Salute to Seniors game on January 11

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies will be host to a special home game on...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

First Nation looks ahead after court sides with natural gas company

SMITHERS, B.C. - A hereditary chief says he expects further police action after the British Columbia Supreme Court ruled...
Read more
Canadian Press

SMITHERS, B.C. – A hereditary chief says he expects further police action after the British Columbia Supreme Court ruled in favour of a natural gas company that wants to build a pipeline through a First Nation’s traditional territory.

Chief Na’moks with the Wet’suwet’en says he wasn’t surprised the court granted Coastal GasLink an interlocutory injunction against pipeline opponents.

The December 31st ruling came just under a year after R-C-M-P enforced an interim injunction granted by the same court and drew international attention with the arrest of 14 people.

- Advertisement -

The RCMP says it respects the ruling but would not say if or when police would enforce the injunction.

The 6.6-billion dollar Coastal GasLink pipeline would transport natural gas across 670 kilometres from northeastern BC to the LNG Canada export terminal in Kitimat.

The company has said it has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nation councils along the path.

Na’moks said the First Nation is exploring options for possible court action, including an appeal and a constitutional challenge.

(The Canadian Press)

Previous articleCanadian oil stocks rise as U.S. air strike stokes fears of market disruption
Next articleFort St John Huskies to host Salute to Seniors game on January 11

More Articles Like This

BC Home Owner Grant confirmed for 2020

News Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of British Columbia has confirmed the homeowner grant threshold for 2020. According to the Province, the homeowner grant threshold for...
Read more

Canadian oil stocks rise as U.S. air strike stokes fears of market disruption

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — Higher oil prices in the wake of a U.S. air strike in Iraq that killed a top Iranian general was driving up share...
Read more

Christmas tree drop-off begins today

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The annual Christmas tree drop off has begun today. From Friday, January 3rd to Monday, January 13th, 2020, bring your...
Read more

First Nation looks ahead after court sides with natural gas company

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
SMITHERS, B.C. — A hereditary chief with the Wet'suwet'en First Nation says the community is expecting further police action after the British Columbia Supreme...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv