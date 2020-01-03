First Nation looks ahead after court sides with natural gas company

SMITHERS, B.C. – A hereditary chief says he expects further police action after the British Columbia Supreme Court ruled in favour of a natural gas company that wants to build a pipeline through a First Nation’s traditional territory.

Chief Na’moks with the Wet’suwet’en says he wasn’t surprised the court granted Coastal GasLink an interlocutory injunction against pipeline opponents.

The December 31st ruling came just under a year after R-C-M-P enforced an interim injunction granted by the same court and drew international attention with the arrest of 14 people.

The RCMP says it respects the ruling but would not say if or when police would enforce the injunction.

The 6.6-billion dollar Coastal GasLink pipeline would transport natural gas across 670 kilometres from northeastern BC to the LNG Canada export terminal in Kitimat.

The company has said it has signed agreements with all 20 elected First Nation councils along the path.

Na’moks said the First Nation is exploring options for possible court action, including an appeal and a constitutional challenge.

(The Canadian Press)