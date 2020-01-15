Flights to and from Vancouver cancelled Wednesday due to winter weather

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The North Peace Regional Airport is advising travellers of a number of flight cancellations to and from Vancouver.

According to the Airport, winter weather in Vancouver is making it difficult for air travel and, as a result, flights to and from Vancouver have been cancelled for today, Wednesday.

Flight cancellations include flights AC8181/8182 (YVR/Vancouver), CMA743 (YXS/Prince George), and WestJet flight 3202 inbound from YVR is en route to YXJ.

- Advertisement -

According to Environment Canada, the weather in Vancouver is expected to improve overnight and into Thursday morning.

For further information regarding flights and cancellations, for flights to and from Vancouver, you can visit the North Peace Regional Airport’s website.