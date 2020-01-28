Fort Nelson First Nation awarded permit for geothermal energy project

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Fort Nelson First Nation has been awarded a permit by the Province to advance a geothermal energy project.

According to the Province, this geothermal energy project is to have the potential to produce clean, renewable electricity for people in the Fort Nelson area.

The Government says the permit will grant geothermal resource rights to Deh Tai GP Inc., a development company of the Fort Nelson First Nation.

The rights will be for 25 parcels of land, totalling about 6,800 hectares, in the mature Clarke Lake gas field near Fort Nelson.

With the tenure secured, Deh Tai can apply to the B.C. Oil and Gas Commission for well authorizations to conduct exploratory drilling to assess geothermal potential.

Under CleanBC, the Province says it is working in collaboration with Indigenous peoples to seize new clean energy and economic development opportunities.