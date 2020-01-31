NewsRegional

Fort Nelson General Hospital experiencing nursing shortage: Northern Health

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Team Tardi falls to Team Montgomery in fifth game at BC Men’s Junior Curling Championship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Sterlington Middleton and his team, Team Tardi, are currently in Cranbrook for the B.C....
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Dow to build Alberta ethylene plant expansion for more than US$200 million

CALGARY — U.S. chemical producer Dow Inc. has approved an expansion of its Alberta petrochemical facilities expected to cost between...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort Nelson General Hospital experiencing nursing shortage: Northern Health

FORT NELSON, B.C. - Northern Health is reporting of a nursing shortage at the Fort Nelson General Hospital. According to...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Northern Health is reporting of a nursing shortage at the Fort Nelson General Hospital.

According to Northern Health, Fort Nelson General Hospital is experiencing a nursing shortage due to a number of staff absences and vacancies.

Northern Health says it is collaborating with a number of partners on recruitment initiatives for nurses and other skilled healthcare staff.

- Advertisement -

Northern Health reassures the public that it is actively recruiting to fill the vacant nursing positions, and exploring options for temporary coverage in the coming weeks.

At this time, residents are being asked to use the Hospital’s emergency department only for urgent care and to contact their physician’s office for appointments regarding non-urgent and primary care needs.

Non-emergency health care information is also available by dialling 8-1-1 or by visiting healthlinkbc.ca.

Advertisement
Previous articleSchool District 60 releases proposed three-year local school calendar
Next articleDow to build Alberta ethylene plant expansion for more than US$200 million

More Articles Like This

Dow to build Alberta ethylene plant expansion for more than US$200 million

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
CALGARY — U.S. chemical producer Dow Inc. has approved an expansion of its Alberta petrochemical facilities expected to cost between US$200 million and US$225 million. While...
Read more

School District 60 releases proposed three-year local school calendar

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - School District 60 has announced that it has released its proposed three-year local school calendar. The local school calendar, which...
Read more

Snowfall Warning issued for Highway 97 and Pine Pass

News Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass. According to Environment Canada, an intense...
Read more

Complimentary One-Year Legion Membership for RCMP on Appreciation Day, 100th Anniversary 

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The BC/Yukon Legion will mark the 100th Anniversary on February 1st, 2020 and to celebrate the Legion is offering...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv