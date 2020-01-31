Fort Nelson General Hospital experiencing nursing shortage: Northern Health

FORT NELSON, B.C. – Northern Health is reporting of a nursing shortage at the Fort Nelson General Hospital.

According to Northern Health, Fort Nelson General Hospital is experiencing a nursing shortage due to a number of staff absences and vacancies.

Northern Health says it is collaborating with a number of partners on recruitment initiatives for nurses and other skilled healthcare staff.

Northern Health reassures the public that it is actively recruiting to fill the vacant nursing positions, and exploring options for temporary coverage in the coming weeks.

At this time, residents are being asked to use the Hospital’s emergency department only for urgent care and to contact their physician’s office for appointments regarding non-urgent and primary care needs.

Non-emergency health care information is also available by dialling 8-1-1 or by visiting healthlinkbc.ca.