Fort St. John Council Briefs for the January 13th, 2020 meeting

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teves

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This past session of City Council held on Monday, January 13th, 2020, covered several topics which included;

Administration Reports

Administration Report No. 0001/20 

BC Winter Games Society – Request to Fly Flag at City Hall

The BC Winter Games Society requested its flag to be flown outside City Hall and the
Pomeroy Sport Centre from January 17th to February 28th, 2020.

Council approved the request to fly the flag

Administration Report No. 0006/20

Special Transit Request – BC Winter Games

Pacific Western Transportation (PWT) has been contracted by the BC Games Society to provide transportation services. The local transit contractor is Diversified Transportation Ltd which is a division of PWT.

As some of the athletes are in wheelchairs PWT is requesting access to some BC Transit Vehicles with wheelchair accessibility. As these vehicles are leased by the City, BC Transit has made a request to the City to support this request.

This type of event is normally supported by BC Transit as it provides a public benefit to the community

Council approved the Special Transit Request and waived any maintenance fees related to the request. 

Administration Report No. 0010/20

FSJ 2020 BC Winter Games Special Event Licence Application

The Fort St. John 2020 BC Winter Games special event licence application is for the approval of the whole site licensing for the North Peace Arena on Monday, February 24, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm for the Winter Games Volunteer Appreciation event subject to approvals from the RCMP and Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Council approved the Special Event Licence

Administration Report No. 0004/20

Fort St. John Five Pin Bowling Association – Discretionary Grant Application 

The Fort St. John Five Pin Bowling Association sought a Discretionary Grant in the amount of $1,000 to assist with costs to host the Northern Intercity Bowling Tournament in Fort St. John, BC on February 28th, 29th and March 1st, 2020.

Council approved the Discretionary Grant

