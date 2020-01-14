News

Fort St. John Council proclaims January 26th to February 2nd, Family Literacy Week

By Tracy Teves

Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – City Council proclaims January 26th to February 2nd, 2020 as Family Literacy Week in Fort St. John.

At the Monday, January 13th, 2020 Regular Council Meeting, Council proclaimed Family Literacy Week after a presentation was made by Jessica Kalman, Executive Director for the Fort St. John Literacy Society.

The theme for the week-long initiative is ‘Let’s Read Together’. The goal of the campaign is to focus on families reading together, by connecting, discovering and enjoyment together.

Kalman shares, that a child’s first introduction to reading is together as a family. With this experience, connects children to the people they love and helps them get ready to read on their own.

The presentation went on to explain that literacy is especially important when it comes to children and families because families that learn together, build good habits around literacy and learning, share ideas, build strong family connections, develop independent thinking and gain confidence.

Different ways you and your family can participate in family literacy events are;

– Fort St. John Public Library will once again be hosting its annual Camp-In on January 25th, 2020.
– Engage Sport North has a Physical Literacy session — Ninja Training on January 29″‘.
– North Peace Family Super Park will be hosting interactive reading circles.
– Fort St. John Literacy Society ESL students will be learning a children’s book that they can take home and share with their children.

For other fun ways to practice literacy; CLICK HERE 

The Society is governed by an elected, volunteer Board of Directors, and promotes literacy for all individuals and groups throughout the North Peace.

The Fort St. John Literacy Society is a non-profit organization that has been dedicated to promoting literacy for all individuals and groups throughout Fort St. John and the local region since 1990.

To view the FB Page; CLICK HERE

 

