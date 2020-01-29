Sports

Fort St John Elks host BC Long Track Championship and FUNale

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club was host over the weekend, January 25 and 26, to the B.C. Long Track Championship and FUNale at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

This past weekend saw over 100 skaters participate in both events with some great effort made by members of the Elks Speed Skating Club.

This was the last speed skating competition to be held in Fort St. John before the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, which will be taking place February 20 to the 23.

Speed skaters recently announced to represent locally at the Winter Games include Matthew Mitchell, Benjamin Konwicki, Theo Clarke, Emma North, Cheyanne Key, Pareesa Jones, Austin MacGregor, Henry Beaton, Christopher Earl, and Nolan Vansickle.

Here are results for local speed skaters from the Long Track Championship:

L2T B Female

Tara Ashrafi
3rd – 1200m
4th – 100m
4th – ISU
4th – 300m

Joy Lin
5th – ISU
6th – 100m
6th – 300m
7th – 1200m

L2T A Male

Kallum Dunn
2nd – 100m
3rd – 1200m
4th – ISU
5th – 300m

Nolan Cote
2nd – 300m
2nd – ISU
6th – 100m
12th – 1200m

Erik Hansen
3rd – 300m
4th – 100m
3rd – 1200m
10th – ISU

11/12 Female

Sarah Hanson
3rd – 300m
3rd – 7 lap ISU
4th – 500m
5th – 1500m

Maria Hansen
1st – 1500m
2nd – 300m
6th – 7 Lap ISU
10th – 500m

12/13 Male

Matthew Mitchell
1st – 500m
1st – 1500m
1st – 7 Lap ISU
2nd – 300m

Austin Macgregor
1st – 300m
3rd – 7 Lap ISU
5th – 1500m
6th – 500m

Subhaan Ahmed
6th – 300m
7th – 1500m
13th – 500m
14th – 7 Lap ISU

13/14 Female

Sidney Bennie
1st – 300m
1st – 500m
1st – 1500m
2nd – 7 Lap ISU

Cheyanne Key
1st – 300m
4th – 500m
6th – 1500m
8th – 7 Lap ISU

Emma North
3rd – 300m

Avalin Alexander
5th – 300m
11th – 7 Lap ISU

14/15 Male
Jack Hanson
2nd – 7 Lap ISU
3rd – 1500m
4th – 300m
4th – 500m

Junior Men

Joshua Telizyn 
1st – 500m
1st – 1000m
1st – 1500m
3rd – 5000m

Kieran Hanson
1st – 5000m
2nd – 500m
2nd – 1000m
2nd – 1500m

Nicholas Guliov
2nd – 5000m
3rd – 500m
3rd – 1000m
3rd – 1500m

