Fort St John Elks host BC Long Track Championship and FUNale

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club was host over the weekend, January 25 and 26, to the B.C. Long Track Championship and FUNale at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.
This past weekend saw over 100 skaters participate in both events with some great effort made by members of the Elks Speed Skating Club.
This was the last speed skating competition to be held in Fort St. John before the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, which will be taking place February 20 to the 23.
Speed skaters recently announced to represent locally at the Winter Games include Matthew Mitchell, Benjamin Konwicki, Theo Clarke, Emma North, Cheyanne Key, Pareesa Jones, Austin MacGregor, Henry Beaton, Christopher Earl, and Nolan Vansickle.
Here are results for local speed skaters from the Long Track Championship:
L2T B Female
Tara Ashrafi
3rd – 1200m
4th – 100m
4th – ISU
4th – 300m
Joy Lin
5th – ISU
6th – 100m
6th – 300m
7th – 1200m
L2T A Male
Kallum Dunn
2nd – 100m
3rd – 1200m
4th – ISU
5th – 300m
Nolan Cote
2nd – 300m
2nd – ISU
6th – 100m
12th – 1200m
Erik Hansen
3rd – 300m
4th – 100m
3rd – 1200m
10th – ISU
11/12 Female
Sarah Hanson
3rd – 300m
3rd – 7 lap ISU
4th – 500m
5th – 1500m
Maria Hansen
1st – 1500m
2nd – 300m
6th – 7 Lap ISU
10th – 500m
12/13 Male
Matthew Mitchell
1st – 500m
1st – 1500m
1st – 7 Lap ISU
2nd – 300m
Austin Macgregor
1st – 300m
3rd – 7 Lap ISU
5th – 1500m
6th – 500m
Subhaan Ahmed
6th – 300m
7th – 1500m
13th – 500m
14th – 7 Lap ISU
13/14 Female
Sidney Bennie
1st – 300m
1st – 500m
1st – 1500m
2nd – 7 Lap ISU
Cheyanne Key
1st – 300m
4th – 500m
6th – 1500m
8th – 7 Lap ISU
Emma North
3rd – 300m
Avalin Alexander
5th – 300m
11th – 7 Lap ISU
14/15 Male
Jack Hanson
2nd – 7 Lap ISU
3rd – 1500m
4th – 300m
4th – 500m
Junior Men
Joshua Telizyn
1st – 500m
1st – 1000m
1st – 1500m
3rd – 5000m
Kieran Hanson
1st – 5000m
2nd – 500m
2nd – 1000m
2nd – 1500m
Nicholas Guliov
2nd – 5000m
3rd – 500m
3rd – 1000m
3rd – 1500m