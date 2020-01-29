Fort St John Elks host BC Long Track Championship and FUNale

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club was host over the weekend, January 25 and 26, to the B.C. Long Track Championship and FUNale at the Pomeroy Sport Centre.

This past weekend saw over 100 skaters participate in both events with some great effort made by members of the Elks Speed Skating Club.

This was the last speed skating competition to be held in Fort St. John before the 2020 B.C. Winter Games, which will be taking place February 20 to the 23.

Speed skaters recently announced to represent locally at the Winter Games include Matthew Mitchell, Benjamin Konwicki, Theo Clarke, Emma North, Cheyanne Key, Pareesa Jones, Austin MacGregor, Henry Beaton, Christopher Earl, and Nolan Vansickle.

Here are results for local speed skaters from the Long Track Championship:

L2T B Female

Tara Ashrafi

3rd – 1200m

4th – 100m

4th – ISU

4th – 300m

Joy Lin

5th – ISU

6th – 100m

6th – 300m

7th – 1200m

L2T A Male

Kallum Dunn

2nd – 100m

3rd – 1200m

4th – ISU

5th – 300m

Nolan Cote

2nd – 300m

2nd – ISU

6th – 100m

12th – 1200m

Erik Hansen

3rd – 300m

4th – 100m

3rd – 1200m

10th – ISU

11/12 Female

Sarah Hanson

3rd – 300m

3rd – 7 lap ISU

4th – 500m

5th – 1500m

Maria Hansen

1st – 1500m

2nd – 300m

6th – 7 Lap ISU

10th – 500m

12/13 Male

Matthew Mitchell

1st – 500m

1st – 1500m

1st – 7 Lap ISU

2nd – 300m

Austin Macgregor

1st – 300m

3rd – 7 Lap ISU

5th – 1500m

6th – 500m

Subhaan Ahmed

6th – 300m

7th – 1500m

13th – 500m

14th – 7 Lap ISU

13/14 Female

Sidney Bennie

1st – 300m

1st – 500m

1st – 1500m

2nd – 7 Lap ISU

Cheyanne Key

1st – 300m

4th – 500m

6th – 1500m

8th – 7 Lap ISU

Emma North

3rd – 300m

Avalin Alexander

5th – 300m

11th – 7 Lap ISU

14/15 Male

Jack Hanson

2nd – 7 Lap ISU

3rd – 1500m

4th – 300m

4th – 500m

Junior Men

Joshua Telizyn

1st – 500m

1st – 1000m

1st – 1500m

3rd – 5000m

Kieran Hanson

1st – 5000m

2nd – 500m

2nd – 1000m

2nd – 1500m

Nicholas Guliov

2nd – 5000m

3rd – 500m

3rd – 1000m

3rd – 1500m