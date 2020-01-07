Sports

Fort St John Elks Speed Skaters compete in Calgary over weekend

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club were in Calgary over the weekend, January 3 to the 5, for the Canada Cup 2 and the 2020 Canadian Junior Long Track Championships.

The skaters competing in Calgary from Fort St. John included Josh Telizyn, Kieran Hanson, Jack Hanson, Nicholas Guliov, Amanda Mitchell, Brooke Braun, and Sidney Bennie.

Here are the speed skating results:

Canada Cup 2:

Josh Telizyn

500m – 12th, 36:01
1000m – 21st, 1:11:75

Kieran Hanson

500m – 25th, 37:07
1000m – 25th, 1:12:97

Amanda Mitchell

500m – 32nd, 43:00
1000m – 26th, 1:23:29

Nicholas Guliov

500m – 47th, 38:80
1000m – 45th, 1:15:62

Sidney Bennie

500m – 47th, 45:49
1000m – 39th, 1:29:47

Josh Hanson

500m – 71st, 42:70
1000m – 72nd, 1:25:24

Brooke Braun

500m – 40th, 43:68

 

Canadian Junior Long Track Championships:

Kieran Hanson

500m – 9th, 37:15 seconds
1000m – 10th, 1:13:46
1500m – 14th, 1:56:32
5000m – 29th, 7:41:11

Jack Hanson

500m – 40th, 42:66 seconds
1500m – 37th, 2:12:83
5000m – 30th, 7:42:74

Nicholas Guliov

1000m – 22nd, 1:16:13
1500m – 21st, 1:59:39
5000m – 26th, 7:38:70

Josh Telizyn

500m – 4th, 36:35 seconds
1000m – 5th, 1:16:62
5000m – 20th. 7:28:43

Sidney Bennie

500m – 22nd, 45.43
1000m – 23rd, 1:32:73
1500m – 23rd, 2:22:50
3000m – 21st, 5:11:27

Amanda Mitchell

500m – 13th, 43:37
1000m – 9th, 1:25:41
1500m – 7th, 2:10:90
3000m – 7th, 4:39:58

Brooke Braun

500m – 17th, 4:15
1000m – 18th, 1:28:70

 

