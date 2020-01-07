Fort St John Elks Speed Skaters compete in Calgary over weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Members of the Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club were in Calgary over the weekend, January 3 to the 5, for the Canada Cup 2 and the 2020 Canadian Junior Long Track Championships.
The skaters competing in Calgary from Fort St. John included Josh Telizyn, Kieran Hanson, Jack Hanson, Nicholas Guliov, Amanda Mitchell, Brooke Braun, and Sidney Bennie.
Here are the speed skating results:
Canada Cup 2:
Josh Telizyn
500m – 12th, 36:01
1000m – 21st, 1:11:75
Kieran Hanson
500m – 25th, 37:07
1000m – 25th, 1:12:97
Amanda Mitchell
500m – 32nd, 43:00
1000m – 26th, 1:23:29
Nicholas Guliov
500m – 47th, 38:80
1000m – 45th, 1:15:62
Sidney Bennie
500m – 47th, 45:49
1000m – 39th, 1:29:47
Josh Hanson
500m – 71st, 42:70
1000m – 72nd, 1:25:24
Brooke Braun
500m – 40th, 43:68
Canadian Junior Long Track Championships:
Kieran Hanson
500m – 9th, 37:15 seconds
1000m – 10th, 1:13:46
1500m – 14th, 1:56:32
5000m – 29th, 7:41:11
Jack Hanson
500m – 40th, 42:66 seconds
1500m – 37th, 2:12:83
5000m – 30th, 7:42:74
Nicholas Guliov
1000m – 22nd, 1:16:13
1500m – 21st, 1:59:39
5000m – 26th, 7:38:70
Josh Telizyn
500m – 4th, 36:35 seconds
1000m – 5th, 1:16:62
5000m – 20th. 7:28:43
Sidney Bennie
500m – 22nd, 45.43
1000m – 23rd, 1:32:73
1500m – 23rd, 2:22:50
3000m – 21st, 5:11:27
Amanda Mitchell
500m – 13th, 43:37
1000m – 9th, 1:25:41
1500m – 7th, 2:10:90
3000m – 7th, 4:39:58
Brooke Braun
500m – 17th, 4:15
1000m – 18th, 1:28:70