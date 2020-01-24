Sports

Fort St John Huskies on the road to play two games this weekend

Avatar
By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies on the road to play two games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road for two games this weekend...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

COFI accepting applicants for 2020 Forestry Scholarship

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The B.C. Council of Forest Industries has announced that it is now accepting applications...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Freezing rain warning issued for Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Grande Prairie and area. According to Environment...
Read more
Avatar
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road for two games this weekend as part of NWJHL regular-season action.

Tonight, Friday, January 24, the Huskies will kick off the weekend as they take on the Fairview Flyers.

The last time the Pups played with the Flyers was at a home game on January 18, where the Huskies managed to cream the Flyers with a win of 10-2.

- Advertisement -

Puck drop for the huskies vs the Flyers is tonight at 8:00 p.m. at the Fairview Arena.

Then on Sunday, the Huskies are down in Dawson Creek as they take on their Alaska Highway rivals, the Junior Canucks.

The previous game with the Canucks was on Wednesday, January 22, where the Pups squeaked out a close win of 5-4.

Advertisement

Puck drop for Sunday’s game is 3:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division standings, the Huskies are in first, while the Junior Canucks are in second and the Flyers in fourth.

So far, the Huskies have won 12 games in a row and if they win both games this weekend, they will have won a total of 14 games in a row, making for 28 wins this season.

Previous articleCOFI accepting applicants for 2020 Forestry Scholarship

More Articles Like This

Taylor Curling Club to host upcoming Bonspiels

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
TAYLOR, B.C. - The Taylor Curling Club has a couple of upcoming bonspiels. Taking place this weekend is the Taylor Mens Bonspiel. This Bonspiel will feature...
Read more

Huskies Player of the Week: Tyler McArthur

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – This week’s Huskies Player of the Week is #31 Goalie Tyler McArthur. Each week, a different player from the Huskies...
Read more

FSJ Huskies win eleventh game in a row over DC Junior Canucks on Wednesday night

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Wednesday, as they were host to the Dawson Creek Junior...
Read more

FSJ Elks Speed Skating Club to host BC Long Track Championship and FUNale this weekend

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Elks Speed Skating Club will be host this weekend, January 25 and 26, to the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv