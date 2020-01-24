Fort St John Huskies on the road to play two games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road for two games this weekend as part of NWJHL regular-season action.

Tonight, Friday, January 24, the Huskies will kick off the weekend as they take on the Fairview Flyers.

The last time the Pups played with the Flyers was at a home game on January 18, where the Huskies managed to cream the Flyers with a win of 10-2.

Puck drop for the huskies vs the Flyers is tonight at 8:00 p.m. at the Fairview Arena.

Then on Sunday, the Huskies are down in Dawson Creek as they take on their Alaska Highway rivals, the Junior Canucks.

The previous game with the Canucks was on Wednesday, January 22, where the Pups squeaked out a close win of 5-4.

Puck drop for Sunday’s game is 3:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division standings, the Huskies are in first, while the Junior Canucks are in second and the Flyers in fourth.

So far, the Huskies have won 12 games in a row and if they win both games this weekend, they will have won a total of 14 games in a row, making for 28 wins this season.