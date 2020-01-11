Sports

Fort St John Huskies shut out Sexsmith Vipers on Friday night

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were on the road last night, Friday, January 10, as they took on the Sexsmith Vipers.

To start off the game, at 7:17 remaining in the first period, Gary Loewen would score a goal on the Vipers, with assists by Jared Loewen and Connor Kindrat, making the score 1-0.

Then in the second period, the Huskies were on a roll as they would score four goals on Sexsmith, two of which were on a power play.

As the Huskies headed into the third period, the score was 5-0 over the Vipers.

The Pups would go on to score five more goals on the Vipers throughout the third, eventually shutting out Sexsmith with a final score of 10-0.

Up next, the Huskies are home tonight, Saturday, as they host the North Peace Navigators for a special Salute to Seniors fundraiser game. puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

