Fort St John Huskies to host DC Junior Canucks tonight

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are home tonight, Wednesday, as they host their Alaska Highway Rivals, the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

The last time the Huskies played against the Canucks was last week, on January 15, in Dawson Creek, where the Huskies managed to cream the Canucks with a win of 9-4.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division Standings, the Huskies are in first place with a twelve-point lead over the second-place Canucks.

So far, the Huskies have a record of 25 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses, while the Canucks have 19 wins, 11 losses, and two overtime losses.

If the Huskies win tonight’s game, it will be the eleventh win in a row.

After tonight’s game, the Pups will have eight remaining games of the regular season.

The Huskies vs the Canucks takes place tonight, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

