Fort St John Huskies to host Salute to Seniors game on January 11

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies will be host to a special home game on Saturday, January 11, as they give a Salute to Seniors.

For this game, the Huskies will be host to the North Peace Navigators and admission for the game will be half-price for all seniors 55 and older.

The senior rate for the January 11 game will be $2.50 per person.

- Advertisement -

Funds raised during this game will go to Fort St. John and area ‘Better at Home’, a program that provides a variety of services to seniors within the community to help them live independently.

For those looking to get to the game, the Huskies’ bus will be picking up fans at 7:30 p.m. at the city bus stop by Peace Lutheran Appartments #2 on 98 Street. It is to note that this bus is not wheelchair accessible.

The Salute to Seniors game is taking place Saturday, January 11, at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.