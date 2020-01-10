Fort St John Huskies to play two games this weekend

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road and at home this weekend as they continue to keep up their efforts to stay in the number one spot in the NWJHL standings.

To kick off the weekend, the Huskies are on the road tonight, Friday, January 10, as they take on the Sexsmith Vipers.

The last time the Huskies met with the Vipers was at a home game last weekend, where the Pups beat Sexsmith with a score of 2-1.

Currently, in the NWJHL standings, the Huskies are in first place with 21 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses, while the Vipers are in dead-last with a record of four wins, 21 losses, and two overtime losses.

The Huskies vs the Vipers goes tonight at 8:00 p.m. at the Sexsmith Arena.

Then tomorrow, Saturday, the Huskies are home as they host the North Peace Navigators for a special Salute to Seniors fundraiser game.

The Navigators are currently in second place with a standing of 18 wins, nine losses, and one overtime loss.

Puck drop for the Huskies vs the Navigators is tomorrow night at 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.