Fort St John Huskies to take on Junior Canucks this Wednesday in DC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Wednesday, January 15, as they take on their Alaska Highway Rivals, the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

The last time these two teams met was at a home game, on December 18, where the Pups managed to beat the Canucks with a score of 8-1.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division standings, the Huskies are in first place with 22 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses, while the Canucks are in third place with 17 wins, 10 losses, and two overtime losses.

- Advertisement -

If the Huskies win this game, it will be their eighth win in a row, fourth since the start of the new year.

Huskies vs the Canucks is tomorrow, Wednesday, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena in Dawson Creek.