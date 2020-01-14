Sports

Fort St John Huskies to take on Junior Canucks this Wednesday in DC

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

SportsScott Brooks - 0

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club to host Snowshoe Hare Sprint

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club will be hosting 'Snowshoe Hare Sprint' on Saturday,...
Read more
SportsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John Huskies to take on Junior Canucks this Wednesday in DC

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Wednesday, January 15, as...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro sees record-breaking electricity consumption during recent cold snap

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - B.C. Hydro is reporting record-breaking usage of electricity during the cold snap that is...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies are on the road this Wednesday, January 15, as they take on their Alaska Highway Rivals, the Dawson Creek Junior Canucks.

The last time these two teams met was at a home game, on December 18, where the Pups managed to beat the Canucks with a score of 8-1.

Currently, in the NWJHL Division standings, the Huskies are in first place with 22 wins, four losses, and two overtime losses, while the Canucks are in third place with 17 wins, 10 losses, and two overtime losses.

- Advertisement -

If the Huskies win this game, it will be their eighth win in a row, fourth since the start of the new year.

Huskies vs the Canucks is tomorrow, Wednesday, with puck drop at 8:00 p.m. at the Memorial Arena in Dawson Creek.

Previous articleBC Hydro sees record-breaking electricity consumption during recent cold snap
Next articleWhiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club to host Snowshoe Hare Sprint

More Articles Like This

Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club to host Snowshoe Hare Sprint

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Whiskey Jack Nordic Ski Club will be hosting 'Snowshoe Hare Sprint' on Saturday, January 25. Taking place at Beatton...
Read more

Local off-road racers take part in Best in the Desert Parker 250

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Two local off-road racers, Florian and Kade Schwarz, father and son, were recently down in Parker, Arizona for the...
Read more

Huskies reschedule Salute to Seniors game for this Sunday

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Huskies have rescheduled their Salute to Seniors game for this Sunday, January 19, as they...
Read more

Local curlers bring home titles from Peace Curling Tour Championships

Sports Scott Brooks - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Peace Curling Tour Championships took place in Sexsmith this past weekend, January 10 to the 12, at the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv