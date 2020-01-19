Sports

Fort St John Huskies win at home over Fairview Flyers on Saturday night

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Saturday, January 18, as they were host the the Fairview Flyers.

The Huskies started the game off with a strong start as, at 1:58 into the game, Dean Whitcomb would score a goal, with assists by Jared Winkel and Joel Bourgeois, making the score 1-0 over the Flyers.

By the end of the first period, the Huskies would lead 3-0 over Fairview.

In the second frame, the Huskies would continue to dominate with four more goals, while Fairview only scored one goal, making the score 7-1 as they headed into period three.

It would be more of the same in the third period as the Pups would score three more goals and the Flyers only one goal, making the final score 10-2 for the Huskies.

This is now the ninth game that the Huskies have won in a row.

Up next, the Huskies are home tonight, Sunday, as they host the North Peace Navigators for the rescheduled ‘Salute to Seniors Game’. Puck drop is 5:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

