Fort St John Huskies win at home Saturday night over Sexsmith Vipers

By Scott Brooks

Sports

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Saturday, January 4, as they were host to the Sexsmith Vipers.

This hockey game was not off to a great start for the Huskies as Jared Winkel would receive a two-minute penalty for slashing at 4:59 into the game.

During that time, the Vipers would take advantage of the power play by scoring on the Huskies and making the score 1-0.

Then in period two, the Huskies would start to make a comeback as, at 4:33 into the frame, Jared Winkel would score a goal on the Vipers, with assists by Dean Whitcomb and Jared Loewen, making the score tied at one apiece.

Fast forward to 1:45 left in the period, Teagan McMullen would make an unassisted, short-handed goal, making the Pups lead 2-1 over Sexsmith.

Then in third period, there would be no scoring from either team, so the Huskies would manage to win this game with a final score of 2-1.

Up next, the Huskies will be on the road to Sexsmith on Friday, January 10, as they will once again take on the Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the Sexsmith Arena. Following Friday’s game, the Pups will be back home on Saturday, January 11, as they host the North Peace Navigators. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

