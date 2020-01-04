Sports

Fort St John Huskies win first game of new year over JDA County Kings

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Huskies were home last night, Friday, January 3, as they were host to the JDA County Kings for the first game of the new year.

At 8:23 remaining in the first period, the Kings would score the first goal of the game making the score 1-0 over the Huskies.

Then at 49 seconds left in the frame, Dean Whitcomb would score a goal on the Kings, with assists by Nick Loewen and Nils Nemec, making the score tied at one apiece.

To finish off the period, Logan Kimmie, with 23 seconds remaining, would score a goal, with a double assist by Nick Loewen and Nils Nemec, making the score 2-1 over the Kings.

At 1:11 into the second period, Jared Winkel would make an unassisted goal on the Kings making the lead 3-1 over the Kings.

Then at 2:53 into the frame, the Kings would score a goal on the Pups which would set the score at 3-2.

To make things a bit tricky for the Huskies, at 5:31 into the period, the Kings would score a goal making the game tied at three apiece.

To reclaim the lead, at 7:52 into the frame, Ivan Jasbec would score a goal, with assists by Dawson Phillips and Conrad Wiebe, making the score 4-3 over the Kings.

Fast forward to 9:11 into the third period, Alex Nimmo would score a goal, with a double assist by Gary Loewen and Jeridyn Loewen, making the score 5-3.

Within the last 10 minutes remaining in the frame, the Huskies had suffered a couple of penalties. During that time, at 7:28 left in the period, the Kings would take advantage of the power play, making the score 5-4.

Then with 3:56 left in the game, Gary Loewen would score a goal, with assists by Alex Nimmo and Brady Marzocco, making the final score 6-4 over the Kings.

Up next, tonight, the Huskies will be home again as they host the Sexsmith Vipers. Puck drop is 8:00 p.m. at the North Peace Arena.

