Fort St John Ice earn gold in four pools at annual Home Tournament

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Northern B.C. Volleyball Club held their annual Home Tournament on January 18 and 19 at various schools in Fort St. John.

A record-breaking number of 18 teams took part in this event which included teams from Fort St. John, Peace River, Dawson Creek, and Grande Prairie.

The Fort St. John Ice managed to earn gold in the U13, U14, and U16 pools, with Grande Prairie’s Velocity Volleyball Club taking first place for U15.

The Northern B.C. Volleyball Club was established in 1991 and is a nonprofit, community-based organization for youth sport. Their goal is to teach young athletes to cope with pressure, build confidence, balance multiple commitments, uphold academic success and live a life of integrity.

Over the past 28 years, the Club has had players advance to the collegiate, national, and professional levels.

For more information, you can visit the Northern B.C. Volleyball Club’s Facebook page.

