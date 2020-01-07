Fort St. John Job Fair 2020

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – It’s a brand new year, which means new opportunities here in the Peace.

The Fort St. John Job Fair is happening at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre, January 30th, from 12 PM to 6 PM. This event is an opportunity for you to meet with great employers here in the region from oil and gas to the service industry.

Employers can also take advantage of this event by becoming an exhibitor. Save money and time by taking advantage of this job fair with the opportunity to find great employees to fill job openings. The deadline to register to become an exhibitor is January 23, 2020.

- Advertisement -

Visit fsjjobfair.ca/ or call 250-787-7100 for more details.