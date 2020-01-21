News

Fort St John RCMP looking for missing 37 year old

Adam Reaburn
By Adam Reaburn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St John RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 37 year old male.

On January 16th, 2020, the Fort St John RCMP received a report that Cameron James Fitzpatrick was missing from the Fort St John Hospital.  Cameron was last seen at approximately 4:00 pm on January 12th, 2020.

Family does not know where Cameron would be staying and police are very concerned for Cameron’s health and well-being, especially due to the recent cold weather.
Cameron Fitzpatrick is described as:

  • Height: 5’9 (175 cm)
  • Weight: 176 lbs (80 kg)
  • Blond hair
  • Blue eyes
  • Caucasian
Cameron was last seen wearing black Carhart jeans, black hoody, a dark hat with runners.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has any information about Cameron Fitzpatrick or where he might be, to please contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or 911 if it is an emergency. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.

