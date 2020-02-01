Fort St. John RCMP looking for owner of dog left abandoned and injured

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for the owner of a dog left abandoned outside the Fort St. John SPCA.

The RCMP are just now releasing information about the incident that happened on December 17, 2019. A light coloured female German Shepherd dog was left in front of the SPCA in Fort St. John. The RCMP say the dog was found with multiple injuries.

The RCMP are trying to locate the owner of the dog and speak with them.

The Fort St John RCMP continue to investigate and are asking anyone who has information in this matter to contact police. If you have information about this incident or can assist in identifying suspects, you are asked to contact the Fort St John RCMP at 250-787-8100.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca