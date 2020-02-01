Fort St. John RCMP looking for two stolen trucks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are looking for the public’s help in locating two stolen vehicles.

The first vehicle was stolen on January 16, 2020, at 8:50 p.m., Fort St John RCMP received a report of a stolen 2005 Dodge 3500 pickup truck with a picker crane on the back and High-Tide labels on the back windows. The truck was taken from a work yard in Wonowon, BC.

The vehicle is described as:

2005 Dodge 3500

Grey in colour

Four doors

Flat deck

Red corner mount picker crane on the back driver-side

Green and blue High-Tide label on the rear side windows and toolbox

label on the rear side windows and toolbox Black toolboxes with aluminum coloured doors

BC licence plate #HF1678

- Advertisement -

2005 Dodge 3500 pickup truck with a picker that was taken from Wonowon 2005 Dodge 3500 pickup truck with a picker that was taken from Wonowon

The second vehicle was taken on January 29, 2020, at 12:36 p.m. The Fort St John RCMP received a report of a stolen 2019 Ford F-350 pickup truck. The vehicle was taken from a residential driveway in Fort St John, BC. The vehicle was taken sometime between 9:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. that same day.

The vehicle is described as:

2019 Ford F-350

White in colour

Four doors

BC licence plate #NG5333

If you have any information about either of these vehicles, contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.crimestoppersnebc.ca.