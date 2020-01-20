News

Fort St John RCMP respond to report of violent assault

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – On Sunday, January 19, Fort St. John RCMP responded to a report that a violent assault with weapons had occurred at an apartment in the 8700 block of 86 Street.

RCMP say, due to the nature of the call to police, officers attended and set up containment of the immediate area, as a precaution.

According to RCMP, the initial investigation determined there was no evidence of an assault at that location.

The RCMP are continuing their investigation in this incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked to call the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

