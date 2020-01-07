Fort St John RCMP searching for missing person following shooting incident at local motel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Misty Leigh McLain.
According to RCMP, McLain was last seen on January 5 and was reported missing to Police on January 7.
Police say Misty was last seen in Fort St. John following a shooting incident at a local motel on Sunday and police and family are very concerned for her wellbeing and ask that Misty contacts the RCMP immediately.
McLain is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 4’11 tall
- 128 pounds
- Brown eyes
- Brown hair
If you have any information about Misty McLain or where she might be, you are being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.