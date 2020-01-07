News

Fort St John RCMP searching for missing person following shooting incident at local motel

By Scott Brooks

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Fort St John RCMP searching for missing person following shooting incident at local motel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating Misty Leigh McLain. According...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

BC Oil and Gas Commission tweet about fire at a Tourmaline plant

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The BC Oil and Gas Commission tweeted about a fire at a tourmaline plant. On Tuesday,...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Wildlife Questionnaire soon closes and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers of BC encourage residents to participate

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Backcountry Hunters and Anglers of BC are encouraging British Columbians to participate in...
Read more
Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Misty Leigh McLain.

According to RCMP, McLain was last seen on January 5 and was reported missing to Police on January 7.

Police say Misty was last seen in Fort St. John following a shooting incident at a local motel on Sunday and police and family are very concerned for her wellbeing and ask that Misty contacts the RCMP immediately.

- Advertisement -

McLain is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 4’11 tall
  • 128 pounds
  • Brown eyes
  • Brown hair

If you have any information about Misty McLain or where she might be, you are being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Previous articleBC Oil and Gas Commission tweet about fire at a Tourmaline plant

More Articles Like This

BC Oil and Gas Commission tweet about fire at a Tourmaline plant

News Tracy Teves - 0
DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The BC Oil and Gas Commission tweeted about a fire at a tourmaline plant. On Tuesday, January 7th, 2020 at 11:08...
Read more

Wildlife Questionnaire soon closes and Backcountry Hunters and Anglers of BC encourage residents to participate

News Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Backcountry Hunters and Anglers of BC are encouraging British Columbians to participate in the government's 'Together for Wildlife'...
Read more

Fort St. John Job Fair 2020

Energy News Bernard Suen - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - It's a brand new year, which means new opportunities here in the Peace. The Fort St. John Job Fair is...
Read more

Annual moose winter tick surveillance program seeks input on survey

News Tracy Teves - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - The BC Wildlife Health Program is asking for help assessing the effects of winter ticks on the province's moose population as...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv