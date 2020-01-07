Fort St John RCMP searching for missing person following shooting incident at local motel

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Misty Leigh McLain.

According to RCMP, McLain was last seen on January 5 and was reported missing to Police on January 7.

Police say Misty was last seen in Fort St. John following a shooting incident at a local motel on Sunday and police and family are very concerned for her wellbeing and ask that Misty contacts the RCMP immediately.

McLain is described as:

Caucasian female

4’11 tall

128 pounds

Brown eyes

Brown hair

If you have any information about Misty McLain or where she might be, you are being asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.