Fort St John RCMP seek witnesses to Sunday’s shooting at Motor Inn

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP continue to investigate a shooting that took place at the Fort St. John Motor Inn on Sunday and are seeking witnesses to help provide information on this incident.

On January 5, 2020, shortly after 6:00 a.m., Fort St. John RCMP responded to a report of shots fired at the Fort St. John Motor Inn located on 102 Street.

Frontline officers arrived on the scene and started first aid on an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to RCMP, it is believed that someone may have been with the victim in the hours leading up to the shooting.

Police would like to speak with this individual regarding this offence as well as to ensure their safety.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS