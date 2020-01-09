News

Fort St John RCMP seeks assistance in locating missing teen

By Scott Brooks

Scott Brooks

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Fort St. John RCMP are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing teen that has not been seen since the early morning hours of January 9.

On January 9, at 8:21 a.m., RCMP say they received a missing person report for 14-year-old Benjamin Bowes.

Bowes is described as:

  • Caucasian male
  • Slender thin build
  • Shoulder length wavy brown hair
  • Fair complexion
According to RCMP, Bowes was last seen in Fort St John and although Police have checked locations Bowes has been known to frequent, he has not been located.

Police and family are very concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information regarding Bowes’ whereabouts is being asked to call Fort St. John RCMP at 250-787-8140 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

