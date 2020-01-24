Fort St. John Tourism Board becomes a Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Tourism board recently became a Society after the bylaw that had them attached to the city was repealed.

Mike Whalley a member of the Fort St. John Tourism Society started with the group in 2016. He shares in 2017 members began the conversation about what could be done for the community and how could they move the board forward.

City Council created the tourism advisory committee in 2010 according to Whalley, with a bylaw it was later turned into a board to provide more structure. The board was made up of volunteers in 9 different sectors.

A lot of initiatives were implemented during that time such as the Tap and Go, Visitors Information Centre and many other projects shared Whalley. The board recognized the available opportunity in the area with backcountry, sports and the heritage here and wanted to tap into that.

The board approached Council and had the bylaw repealed so the group can move forward as an independent organization of the city and promote tourism. Whalley shares separating themselves from a bylaw, basically an arm of Council allows some flexibility to move forward.

Whalley is positive in the opportunity and growth of the tourism industry and shares they are just at the beginning stages, needing to know where they are coming from in order to know where they are going.

