Fort St. John Tourism Board becomes a Society

By Tracy Teves

NewsScott Brooks

South Peace SPCA seeking public assistance for care of injured dog

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The South Peace Branch of the BC SPCA is seeking the public's help with covering...
Canadian PressCanadian Press

Encana completes corporate restructuring to Ovintiv, shift to U.S.

CALGARY — Encana Corp. says it has completed its corporate reorganization under the new name Ovintiv Inc. The shake-up also includes technically moving the...
NewsScott Brooks

Volunteers needed to help conduct 2020 Homeless Count

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Following the 2018 Report on Homeless Counts in British Columbia, Homeless Counts are taking...
Tracy Teveshttp://energeticcity.ca

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Tourism board recently became a Society after the bylaw that had them attached to the city was repealed.

Mike Whalley a member of the Fort St. John Tourism Society started with the group in 2016. He shares in 2017 members began the conversation about what could be done for the community and how could they move the board forward.

City Council created the tourism advisory committee in 2010 according to Whalley, with a bylaw it was later turned into a board to provide more structure. The board was made up of volunteers in 9 different sectors.

A lot of initiatives were implemented during that time such as the Tap and Go, Visitors Information Centre and many other projects shared Whalley. The board recognized the available opportunity in the area with backcountry, sports and the heritage here and wanted to tap into that.

The board approached Council and had the bylaw repealed so the group can move forward as an independent organization of the city and promote tourism. Whalley shares separating themselves from a bylaw, basically an arm of Council allows some flexibility to move forward.

Whalley is positive in the opportunity and growth of the tourism industry and shares they are just at the beginning stages, needing to know where they are coming from in order to know where they are going.

To view the full interview on Moose Talks; CLICK HERE

 

 

